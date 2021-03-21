HDPE Pipes Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

High density polyethylene pipes (HDPE) are electrical conduit pipes made from polyethylene grade raw materials such as PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. HDPE pipes are mediums for conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. They are 6-8 times lighter than conventional pipes and are non-corrosive in nature, which make them suitable for water transportation. These characteristics make them applicable for numerous applications including flood irrigation, drip irrigation, portable water supply, and others. The global HDPE pipes market was valued at $17,907 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $26,518 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.

The increase in application of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and others is expected to boost the growth of the global HDPE pipes market. The rise in demand from water irrigation systems in agricultural industry further provides substantial growth to the global HDPE pipe market. Moreover, the growing sewage disposal infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for HDPE pipes. However, volatile raw material prices attributed to fluctuation in prices of crude oil is expected to restrain the growth of the overall market. Conversely, innovation and advancement in PE pipes are the factors expected to provide future growth opportunities to the HDPE pipes market.

The global HDPE Pipes market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the global HDPE pipes market is divided into PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. Based on application, the market is classified into oil & gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include JM Eagle Inc., WL Plastics, Lane Enterprises, Inc., Prinsco, Inc., Uponor, Poly plastic group, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, United Poly systems, Radius system, and Blue Diamond Industries, LLC. These market players have adopted different business strategies, such as acquisition, product launch, merger, and partnership to stay competitive in the global HDPE pipes market. The other key players operating in the market include Canada Culvert, Inc. (WGI Westman Group, Inc.), Dura-Line Corp., IPEX Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, and Kanaflex Corporation Co., Ltd.

By Type

PE 63

PE 80

PE 100

By Application

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agricultural Irrigation Pipe

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage System Pipe

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA