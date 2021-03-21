Halal Cosmetics Market changing business needs by SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2028

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Halal Cosmetics Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players Amara Halal Cosmetics, HALAL BEAUTY COSMETICS, SAAF International., INIKA Organic Australia, Martha Tilaar Group., OnePure, LLC., IVY Beauty Corporation., MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD., CLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUP., INGLOT Cosmetics, Iba Cosmetics, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, Wardah, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., SirehEmas Marketing Sdn Bhd, TALENT COSMETICS, PROLAB COSMETICS and Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Due to the rising Muslim population, the halal cosmetics market is rapidly on the rise in its market value where currently it stands at USD 39.09 billion. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This signifies that the market value, by 2028, would climb up to USD 100.3 billion.

Halal cosmetics are products that aren’t composed of any ingredients which are not permissible by Islamic law. These beauty care and skincare products are also vegan free and aren’t composed of any ingredients that may harm the skin or cause side effects. The products are also free from any ingredients derived from animals or genetically modified organisms as they are considered to be unclean by the law.

The increased penetration of halal products in the cosmetics industry along with the compliance of halal certification has concluded in rising demand for the market. The rapidly increasing number of Muslim women entering into the fashion and cosmetics industry and become professionals is also in a way leading to the rise in the demand for halal cosmetic products. Over the past few years, the halal cosmetic industry was limited to manufacturing only certain products. But with widening the scope of products, the demand for the same has subsequently risen. Also, the more and more Muslim population is shifting towards such products as they are the symbol of cleanliness, free of animal cruelty and hygiene.

By Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance),

Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The countries covered in the halal cosmetics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

