Detergent Alcohol Market 2021: Projected To Grow At A Significant Rate With Industry Analysis, Key Leading Industry Players 2026 | Leading Players- BASF SE, Sipchem, Ashland, DOW

Global detergent alcohol market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing awareness regarding hygiene. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Major key players covered in this report: BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland, Bioamber Inc, Sipchem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., ExxonMobil Corporation, DOW, DuPont, Panjiva, Inc., INVISTA, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray.Co.,Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited among others.

What is Detergent Alcohol?

Detergent alcohol is fatty alcohol in which carbon chain lies between C12-C18. Production process for detergent alcohol is either synthetic or natural. Synthetic detergent alcohol is formed from petrochemical derivatives though natural produced from oils fats, and waxes of animal and plants. They find broad application in personal care, pharmaceutical, plasticizer, wastewater treatment chemicals, industrial and domestic cleaning among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of fatty alcohols in household detergents is driving the market growth

Growing awareness for maintenance of hygiene will boost the market growth

Rise in demand for organic cosmetics products will fuel the market growth

Rising demand of natural oils over chemicals also drives the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials can hinder the market growth

Availability of substitutes can also impede the market growth

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Detergent Alcohol Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

