Business Travel Market changing business needs by SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2028

The business travel market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 4.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The attention on the overwhelming players –CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group, Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel among other domestic and global players.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

The business travel market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 4.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,096.14 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on business travel market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors is escalating the growth of business travel market.

Business travel refers to the journey which is done for the business or work purposes only. These travels are generally done to meet the customers to visit any worksite, building new partnership and meeting at other company, strengthening relations between companies or for the promotion of any product. Conference rooms and meeting rooms are there in the hotel itself so that meeting can be held there.

On the other hand, increase in the advanced technology as video conferencing is expected to obstruct the business travel market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 implementing quarantine globally is projected to challenge the business travel market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape and Business Travel Market Share Analysis

The business travel market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to business travel market.

Conducts Overall BUSINESS TRAVEL Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity),

Industry (Government, Corporate),

Traveller (Group, Solo)

The countries covered in the global business travel market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

