Baby Infant Formula Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025
The global baby infant formula market size is estimated to be $24,043 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $45,348 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. Infant formula is an acceptable alternative substitute for infant consumption, which attempts to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk as closely as possible. Although physicians recommend breastmilk for optimal infant nutrition, it may not always be possible, suitable, or solely adequate. Enspire infant formula and toddler milk, and Similac infant formula and toddler milk are among various infant formulas available for healthy, full-term infants who are not breastfed or partially breastfed.
Increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in number of women working outside their houses, which drives the baby infant formula market growth. Infant formula presents an appealing alternative to working mothers for their babies as per the need and convenience. Rapid urbanization and growth of the middle-class population have led to changes in the lifestyle of individuals. The middle-class population is more affluent and can afford to spend more on their children, thus driving the market growth. Consumer perception of high nutritional content in the infant formula also supplements this growth. At present, consumers’ health consciousness is increasing, and they are on a lookout for infant formula having high content of protein, minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, growth in preference for organic infant formulas may present new avenues for the manufacturers. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper the market growth.
The global baby infant formula market is segmented based on type, ingredient, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. By, ingredient, it is divided into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The leading players in the baby infant formula market have focused on product launch as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone, D-Signstore, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Nestle S.A. and The Hain Celestial Group.
Baby Infant Formula Key Market Segments:
By Type
Infant Milk
Follow-on-Milk
Specialty Baby Milk
Growing-up Milk
By Ingredient
Carbohydrate
Fat
Protein
Minerals
Vitamins
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Pharmacy/Medical Stores
Specialty Stores
Hard Discounter Stores
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Philippines
Indonesia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of LAMEA