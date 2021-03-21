Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

The tolling system is an automated system, which reduces delays at toll bridges, toll roads, and toll tunnels by eliminating manually operated systems to receive and pay toll. It can charge the toll amount to an established customer account electronically through a real-time tracking and monitoring system. The latest innovation in tolling system such as electronic toll collection (ETC), allows vehicles to pass through a toll facility without having to stop at the toll center. This tolling system uses technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), infrared, global navigation satellite system (GNSS)/global positioning system (GPS), and video analytics for its operation.

Traffic management systems commonly known as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are superior applications, which aim to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport and traffic management. It also enables various users to be more coordinated, stay better informed, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation has various types of applications for parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31372

Factors such as rise in demand for efficient traffic management solutions, increase in number of vehicles, and reduction in environmental pollution majorly drive the adoption of tolling & city congestion.

However, high capital investment for transportation & tolling system, large database requirement for road & tolling network, and low acceptance ratio restrict the growth of the market. Furthermore, investments in the idea of smart cities and innovation of smart signal create lucrative opportunities for the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market are Efkon GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Kapsch, Conduent (Xerox Corporation), Cubic Transportation, Alstom, and GE transportation.

Key Benefits for Asia-Pacific tolling and city congestion Market :

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Asia-Pacific tolling and city congestion Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

Electronic Tolling

ATMS

UTM

By Region

Asia-Pacific

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31372