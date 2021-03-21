Allergy Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

The global allergy treatment market was valued at $24,653 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $40,360 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Allergy is a major health concern across the globe. An allergic reaction is a hypersensitive response of the immune system to the allergens present in the environment. Substances or allergens, which are more potent to cause an allergic reaction include mold, grass, pollen grains, peanut, egg, soy, and others. In addition, according to the WHO, by 2050, 1 in 2 people are expected to suffer from allergies. Further, the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology concluded that the rise in prevalence of allergies in the industrialized world is estimated to continue for more than 50 years worldwide. This is predicted to boost the growth of the allergy treatment market.

Rise in preference toward over-the-counter drugs for allergy treatment and surge in self-medication by consumers are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, innovative developments in the field of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) such as advent of sub-lingual, allergen specific immunotherapy, further accelerate the growth of the global allergy treatment market. However, increased preference toward the use of biosimilars to treat allergies and safety & efficacy concerns regarding the side effects of anti-allergy drugs are anticipated to hamper the growth of the allergy treatment market. On the contrary, increased R&D investments by the manufacturers toward the development of novel anti-allergy treatment medications is expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27293

The global allergy treatment market is segmented based on type, treatment, dosage form, and distribution channels. Based on type, the market is divided into eye allergy, skin allergy, food allergy, rhinitis, asthma, and others. Based on treatment, the market is bifurcated into anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. Based on dosage form, it is classified into oral, intranasal, inhalers, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online retailers, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Allergy Treatment Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global allergy treatment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the allergy treatment market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Allergy Treatment Key Market Segments :

By Type

Eye Allergy

Skin Allergy

Food Allergy

Rhinitis

Asthma

Others

By Treatment

Anti-Allergy Drugs

Immunotherapy

By Dosage Form

Oral

Intranasal

Inhalers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27293

Key Market Players

Merck KGaA (Allergopharma)

GlaxoSmithKline

Allergy Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck Co. & Inc.

ALK-Abell? A/S

Sallergenes Greer

Allergan plc

Sanofi SA

Johnson & Johnson

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

NOVARTIS AG

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

HAL Allergy Group

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Circassia

Mylan NV

Teva Pharmaceuticals