Allergy Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025
The global allergy treatment market was valued at $24,653 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $40,360 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.
Allergy is a major health concern across the globe. An allergic reaction is a hypersensitive response of the immune system to the allergens present in the environment. Substances or allergens, which are more potent to cause an allergic reaction include mold, grass, pollen grains, peanut, egg, soy, and others. In addition, according to the WHO, by 2050, 1 in 2 people are expected to suffer from allergies. Further, the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology concluded that the rise in prevalence of allergies in the industrialized world is estimated to continue for more than 50 years worldwide. This is predicted to boost the growth of the allergy treatment market.
Rise in preference toward over-the-counter drugs for allergy treatment and surge in self-medication by consumers are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, innovative developments in the field of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) such as advent of sub-lingual, allergen specific immunotherapy, further accelerate the growth of the global allergy treatment market. However, increased preference toward the use of biosimilars to treat allergies and safety & efficacy concerns regarding the side effects of anti-allergy drugs are anticipated to hamper the growth of the allergy treatment market. On the contrary, increased R&D investments by the manufacturers toward the development of novel anti-allergy treatment medications is expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27293
The global allergy treatment market is segmented based on type, treatment, dosage form, and distribution channels. Based on type, the market is divided into eye allergy, skin allergy, food allergy, rhinitis, asthma, and others. Based on treatment, the market is bifurcated into anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. Based on dosage form, it is classified into oral, intranasal, inhalers, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online retailers, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Allergy Treatment Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global allergy treatment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the allergy treatment market.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
Allergy Treatment Key Market Segments :
By Type
Eye Allergy
Skin Allergy
Food Allergy
Rhinitis
Asthma
Others
By Treatment
Anti-Allergy Drugs
Immunotherapy
By Dosage Form
Oral
Intranasal
Inhalers
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Retailers
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Turkey
Rest of LAMEA
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27293
Key Market Players
Merck KGaA (Allergopharma)
GlaxoSmithKline
Allergy Therapeutics
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Merck Co. & Inc.
ALK-Abell? A/S
Sallergenes Greer
Allergan plc
Sanofi SA
Johnson & Johnson
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
NOVARTIS AG
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc
HAL Allergy Group
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Procter & Gamble
Circassia
Mylan NV
Teva Pharmaceuticals