United States Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach USD 892.3 Million by 2031

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the United States gonorrhea therapeutics market is estimated to have reached USD 456.8 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 892.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2031 (forecast period). Preference for NAATs over traditional cultures has grown significantly in recent years owing to their improved sensitivity and selectivity for Neisseria gonorrhoeae at rectal and oropharyngeal sites in men. Such increased availability and adoption of testing modalities are driving the demand for gonorrhea therapeutics. The increasing prevalence of gonorrhea coupled with the rising public awareness about STDs (Sexually-Transmitted Diseases), and advances in relevant diagnostic methods, are the key growth determinants of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

The growing prevalence of STDs increases patient awareness through national campaigns and growing government initiatives

The rise in patient awareness, such as education campaigns and increasing government initiatives, are expected to show lucrative opportunities for market players. Moreover, the rising population having increased casual sex partners is also feeding market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assesses that there are about 20 million new STD diseases each year—almost half of them among young people ages 15 to 24. Along with the government, multiple non-profit organizations are also organizing awareness campaigns against sexually transmitted diseases. For instance, CDC organized an STD Awareness Week from April 12- 18, 2020.

Hefty financial allocations for R&D activities

Currently, there is no vaccine for the treatment of Gonorrhea due to which companies are heavily investing to gain a competitive edge and to hold the market position. For instance, GSK started a phase III clinical program investigating gepotidacin, the first in a new chemical class of antibiotics called triazaacenaphthylene bacterial topoisomerase inhibitors, in patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI, also known as acute cystitis) and urogenital gonorrhea (GC). Entasis Therapeutics at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress has registered the first patient in a global phase 3 trial of oral zoliflodacin for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea.

Injectables segment occupy the major share of the United States Gonorrhea Therapeutics market

Based on the route of administration, the United States gonorrhea therapeutics market is segregated into oral & injectable. In 2019, the Injectables market segment recorded a major share in the market. Due to emerging strains of drug-resistant Neisseria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that uncomplicated gonorrhea be treated with the antibiotic ceftriaxone given as an injection with oral azithromycin, erythromycin, clarithromycin, azithromycin, and roxithromycin are the most recommended macrolides. Tetracycline is an antibiotic that fights infection caused by bacteria such as Neisseria gonorrhea and is the second primary drug after macrolides.

United States Gonorrhea Therapeutics market: Regional insights

Growing awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and the available cure for the same is supposed to help newer diagnostic tools for gonorrhea over the traditional method of detection. Rapidly changing lifestyles and the involvement of multiple sex partners is the factor anticipated to boost the market in the future. Though weak healthcare structure and low disposable incomes may hamper the market in the country, the market growth rate is expected to stabilize owing to the growing number of hospitals, commercial labs, and newer diagnostic techniques with cost-saving and faster procedures.

The leading players” in the United States gonorrhea therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Hologic, Inc., Danaher, Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, Melinta Therapeutics & other prominent players. These industry players implement various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to enhance profitability and company growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States gonorrhea therapeutics market size & forecast. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the gonorrhea therapeutics market and industry insights that help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

