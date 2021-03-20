Storage Class Memory Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Samsung, Panasonic

The storage class memory market is projected to register a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The unique performance and reliability gap in the memory hierarchy is addressed by SCM. Being addressable in byte granularity and at the block level extends its use cases from high-performance storage cache to a replacement flash for faster storage media.

– In early 2019, HPE announced a partnership with Intel to bring storage class memory (SCM) technology to its HPE 3PAR and HPE Nimble Storage platforms. With this technology, HPE offered its storage platform users flexibility to upgrade their existing arrays using an Intel Optane solid-state disk-based caching tier. It led the necessary performance to run at most demanding workloads while enabling denser consolidation of workloads.

– Further, the capability to perform at near-memory speeds, along with ultra-high endurance and persistence through power outages, makes SCM appropriate across latency-sensitive applications, such as financial trading applications, analytics, applications leveraging direct-attached storage, and databases.

Competitive Landscape

The market for storage-class memory is consolidated due to the presence of major players like Samsung and Panasonic, dominating with their offerings in the market. Also, as the manufacturing cost is high for SCM, the entry for new entrants and gaining market share is challenging. Hence, the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

– May 2020 – The company unveiled its heterogeneous-memory storage engine (HSE) in the open-source community to leverage all-flash infrastructure to customize or enhance code-use cases. Also, to take advantage of the performance and reduced latency of next-generation non-volatile media from SSDs but also other storage-class memory (SCM), including 3D Xpoint.

– January 2020 – Samsung Released a Portable SSD T7 Touch the New Standard in Speed and Security for External Storage Devices. The new pocket-sized external solid-state drive delivers lightning-fast speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and convenient fingerprint security in a sleek, durable package.

Key Market Trends

Persistent Memory is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Demand for in-memory processing increasingly used in big data applications like interactive database queries have prompted Intel and other chipmakers to boost memory bandwidth. When running analytics workloads such as the Spark-based cluster computing framework, Intel claims queries run eight times faster on persistent memory than on DRAM storage combinations.

– The rise of application containers in datacenters also has boosted requirements for persistent memory in the recent years. Hence, vendors present in the market ecosystem are emphasizing the advantages of larger persistent memory tiers, including increased CPU and server utilization and the faster delivery of distributed applications.

– Persistent memory is also capable of significantly increased memory capacity to up to 512 Gigabytes, while providing increased performance and efficiency. This performance makes persistent memory ideal for applications such as in-memory databases, analytics, and content delivery networks.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– According to Telecom Advisory Services, in 2019, the United States generated 41.52 million exabytes per month of internet traffic. According to Cisco, the cloud traffic in North America was expected to be 4,860 exabytes per year in 2019. Currently, about 10% of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud.?

– The region has significant players, such as Intel, Micron, and CrossBar, to name a few. The first persistent memory devices launched in the market were by Intel’s Optane DC. The company recently commercialized the shipment of the same.

– The growth of mobile broadband, an increase in Big Data analytics, and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructure. The United States, with a considerable number of data centers in 2019 and many enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services, is estimated to be an addressable market for data center installations. According to the cloud scene, there are 2,570 data centers in the United States and 2,252 service providers in the country, with 60 network fabrics in 2020.

– Moreover, Big Data and IoT penetration in the region is expected to significantly transform the next-generation modular data centers’ size and scope. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability and capacity. With the exponential growth of data, hybrid cloud, and outsourcing third-party data centers, containerized data centers gain traction, owing to their flexibilityin installing a center within the least possible time.

– Additionally, the increasing penetration of IoT is driving the demand for edge data centers. Many companies are taking advantage of IoT for applications ranging from retail to healthcare, and the amount of data being generated is substantial. For instance, according to the Cisco Global Cloud Index estimate, IoT can generate 275 times more data than IP traffic by 2020. This is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

