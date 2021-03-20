Screenless Display Market Size, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026: Alphabet Inc., Avegant Corporation, Realview Imaging Ltd.

The Screenless Display Market Report 2021 provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The screenless display market was valued at USD 932.57 million in 2020 and expected to reach a value of USD 5,758.89 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.43% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Screenless Display Market:

Alphabet Inc., Avegant Corporation, Realview Imaging Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Holoxica Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., Leia Inc., Sony Corporation, and others.

Market Recent Development:

– February 2020 – A group of researchers at Bosch in Germany developed a new type of Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses and recently announced the launch of AR smart contact lenses. These AR smart glasses are capable of offering new light drive glasses that beam images directly onto users eyeballs with tiny lasers. The glasses are made up of screenless display technology.

– September 2019 – Facebook had launched three new portal devices, with a starting price of USD 129. These new screenless portal devices can attach to a smart television set for viewing an image or other related stuff.

Key Market Trends

North America to Account for a Major Share

– Globally, North America has the largest concentration of technology firms. The United States is home to several significant technology corporations that hold a considerable share in this market. Major technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft, which occupy a substantial market share in the global market, are based in the United States.

– Additionally, the MIT research wing has been working on many other systems to realize screenless display. Numerous other institutions in this country are also working on screenless display technologies. The University of Washington has brought out retinal projection systems, which could help the visually impaired.

– Furthermore, government regulations in the developed regions of North America are increasingly favoring automotive innovations and technologies that support vehicle and road safety. Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced their latest federal guidance for automated vehicles entitled, Preparing for the future of transportation: Automated Vehicles 3.0. (AV 3.0). AV 3.0, reinforced the USDOT commitment for supporting the safe integration of automation into the large transportation system.

– The consumers in this region are always looking to upgrade and adapt to new technologies and devices. Incidentally, many companies choose to launch their products and perform trail deployment in this region.

– Also, the increasing disposable income in the U.S. results in users spending heavily on new gadgets to meet the expected lifestyle requirements. With all these factors influencing the market, the industry is expected to witness a high growth rate in this region.

