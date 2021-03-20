SCARA Robot Market is expected to grow at 17.75% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global SCARA Robot Market is expected to grow at an extraordinary growth at a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. It was estimated that the market registered a sale of 41.70 thousand units of SCARA robots in the year 2018.

SCARA robots remain one of the most sought-after robots in almost every manufacturing unit. The market is growing owing to several factors like, consistent accuracy, efficiency despite harsh environments, articulate movements, reliable performance, and ability to withstand a collision. These factors have been highly capitalized by the major key players and through this, they have popularized the utilization of SCARA robots in all the industrial applications like pick and place, assembly, and pillarization.

SCARA robots are being majorly used in various food and beverage industries for different purposes, such as food processing where the high output rates and their compact sizes act as key benefits. Also, they are also useful in quick picking and packing tasks such as bottle handling, tray-loading, and others. The SCARA robot has supported the growth of the industry by multiplying revenue share and better (ROI) return on investment. The SCARA robots with a payload capacity of up to 5.00 kg are anticipated to hold the largest share of the global SCARA robot market in the year 2019 and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The bolstering demand for various SCARA robots for palletizing purposes is one of the major factors contributing to the growth and development of the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled and expert professionals in the market for troubleshooting the system is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period.

Handling application segment holds a major share in the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period

In handling applications, SCARA robots can be used to transport objects. In a production line, these robots can automate a few most tedious and unsafe tasks in a timely manner. Shop floors with continuous movements involve many handling tasks such as pick and place, palletizing, loading and unloading, packaging, and machine tending. SCARA robots can fulfill material handling operational requirements with their high speed, torque, motion sequence, dynamics, and positioning accuracy. The rising demand for SCARA robots to perform handling operations such as pick and place, sorting, and packaging in industries such as electrical & electronics and food & beverages is expected to drive the market for handling applications.

Electrical & electronics industry from the end-user segment dominates the global SCARA robot market during the forecast period

The electrical and gadgets industry is required to rule the SCARA robot market during the conjecture time frame. The worldwide electrical and gadgets industry is developing at a noteworthy rate attributable to the expanding interest in gadgets, for example, cell phones, top-of-the-line PCs, and TVs. SCARA robots utilized in this industry are fabricated and modified to deal with show screens, connectors, and printed circuit sheets (PCB). Parts, for example, wafers are little and sensitive and should be taken care of cautiously. The robots should be exact in finding, putting, and gathering segments on the grounds that the resiliences are little and tight contrasted and other full-scale applications. Expanding requests from the electrical and hardware industry for SCARA robots to perform dealing with activities is relied upon to drive the market for the electrical and gadgets industry.

Asia Pacific region holds a lion’s share in the global SCARA robot market

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the SCARA robot market in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in the labor costs and decline in labor pool in the region and increased focus of various governments for (R&D) research and development in industrial automation are the key factors driving the market growth of the global SCARA robots in the APAC region.

Global SCARA Robot Market: Competitive Insight

The major players in the global SCARA robot market include prominent names like Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan), Yamaha Robotics (United States), ABB Group (Switzerland), etc.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of SCARA Robot Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of SCARA Robot Market and industry insights which help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

