Research on breast pump Market 2021 : By Growing Rate, Type, Applications, Geographical Regions, and Forecast to 2028

Breast pumps are a boon for working women who cannot constantly nurse their babies due to work commitments. Various types of breast pumps are commercially available including manual, battery-powered, and electric breast pumps. Inclusion of these devices within the reimbursement purview in the U.S. is increasing the demand for electric breast pumps. Demand for breast pumps significantly varies across regions, owing to difference in economic condition, culture, and societal beliefs.

Launch and approval of novel breast pumps is expected to drive the market growth :In 2018, Elvie, a U.K.-based breast pump manufacturer, launched cordless breast pump that can be worn inconspicuously in any nursing bra. The newly launched breast pump is compact, wire-free, and easier for user to move freely without being bound to sit by a power socket.

In December 2016, Naya Health, Inc. launched Naya pump with water-based technology. The device connects to the Naya Health Tracker app, which help mothers to control the machine and track the amount of milk expressed and the amount consumed by the baby. Launch of such innovative and novel products in the market is expected to drive the global breast pumps market growth over the forecast period.

The global breast pumps market size was valued at US$ 696.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2028).

Leading players of breast pump Market including:

Acewin, Albert, Ameda, Ardo, Babybelle, Bailey Medical, Beldico, Buettner-Frank, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s, Medela, NUK, Philips, Pigeon, and Spectra Baby Products.

By Technology (Value and Volume)

Battery Powered Breast Pumps Manual Breast Pumps Electric Breast Pumps



By Product Type (Value and Volume)

Closed System Breast Pumps Open System Breast Pumps By Application (Value and Volume) Personal Use Pumps Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps



Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

