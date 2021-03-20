Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 202.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends–High demand from developing nations.

The latest report on the Radiation Dose Management market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Radiation Dose Management industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Radiation Dose Management market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on component, service category generated a substantial revenue in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period, due to increasing patient understanding of issues such as the harmful effects of diagnostic imaging pollution has forced healthcare facilities to scrutinize quality control of diagnostic ionization pollution.

The area process monitors expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecasted period due to its use in the control of ionization pollution exposure, such devices support activities with high accuracy and effectiveness of radiation monitoring and warnings where a violation of permissible radiation standards arises.

The radiography application is the major contributor to the Radiation Dose Management Market. The radiography application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 31.3% of the market in the year 2019, due to its increasing use in cancer diagnosis, that is a significant burden of disease and its increasing prevalence owing to a rise in the worldwide geriatric population community-radiography category.

North America dominated the market for Radiation Dose Management in 2019 due to the danger of access to radiation from diagnostic imaging and the existence of legal criteria for the usage of ionizing pollutants. The North America region held approximately 35.7% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 30.9% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Service

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others

