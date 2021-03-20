Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players & Forecast till 2031

Pyromellitic Dianhydride is an organic compound formulated with anhydride group and double carboxylic acid used in the preparation of the high performance adhesives and coatings. Pyromellitic Dianhydride is a white type solid material used in the preparation of various thermoplastics such as polycarbonates, polyether, plasticizers, polyesters, epoxy resins etc. Owing to the extensive use of Pyromellitic Dianhydride in the thermoplastics, market is estimated to rise at a moderate pace.

Pyromellitic dianhydride also serves the number of constructional supportive applications such as paints, adhesives, coatings, resins etc. The booming construction industry is expected to drive the Pyromellitic dianhydride market with a higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Plethora of applications in the thermoplastics and high performance coatings is creating opportunities for the use of pyromellitic dianhydride in organic electronics market to get consumed as a raw material. Owing to the highly reactive acidic behavior, pyromellitic dianhydride is used as capping agents in the siloxane based hybrid materials and used in synthesis of aromatic polyamides used in various fabrics and composite materials. However, attributed to the stringent government norms & regulations the pyromellitic dianhydride is considered hazardous by the OSHA 29 CFR 1910.1200 which sets a restraint in the regional market.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This in result has disrupted almost every market and pyromellitic dianhydride market has also been affected largely. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level. The plant shutdowns in Europe, Asia and North America in the second quarter of 2020 have reduced the production scale of pyromellitic dianhydride. However, the market is expected to bounce back strongly by second quarter of 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market

The global Pyromellitic Dianhydride market is divided into three major segments: purity level, application and region.

On the basis of purity level, Pyromellitic Dianhydride market has been segmented as follows:

<98%

>98%

On the basis of application, Pyromellitic Dianhydride market is segmented as:

Polyamide Polymers

Intermediates for polyamide films

Curing Agent for Epoxy resins

Capping Agents in hybrid materials

On the basis of geographic regions, Pyromellitic Dianhydride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market: Regional Outlook

The Pyromellitic Dianhydride market covers the six prominent regions of the world including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East and Africa. Among these Asia – Pacific & North America collectively holds the major market revenue under the pyromellitic dianhydride market.

The regions are observed to make consistent efforts in the production of chemicals which consumes pyromellitic anhydride as the raw material. The production scale of the high performance coatings and adhesives is increasing at the regional level attributed to the booming constructional industry.

Moreover, Europe and South Asia & Oceania are expected to rise with higher CAGR over the forecast period. While MEA and Latin America are creating opportunities for the local manufacturers and suppliers to excel in the pyromellitic dianhydride market.

Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the pyromellitic dianhydride market are Santa bio Cruz technology, TCI chemicals, 3B Scientific Biosynth Carbosynth , Acadechem , Wubei Bichem , Thermo fisher Scientific, etc. and many more. Players are making efforts to hold a major part of the revenue under the pyromellitic dianhydride market share.

The players are observed to invest in research and innovations in using the pyromellitic dianhydride compound in different applications of the chemical uses such as plastics, organic electronics and varied composite hybrid materials.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Pyromellitic Dianhydride market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Pyromellitic Dianhydride market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type, applications and end use.

The Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Pyromellitic Dianhydride report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Pyromellitic Dianhydride report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Pyromellitic Dianhydride report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

