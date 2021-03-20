Prefilled Syringes Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for prefilled syringes in COVID-19 VACCINES

The latest market intelligence study on the Prefilled Syringes market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Prefilled Syringes market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Prefilled Syringes market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Prefilled Syringes market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

The Diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of the prefilled syringes in emergency treatments by healthcare providers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Prefilled Syringes market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Prefilled Syringes market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Prefilled Syringes market growth worldwide?

