Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market Growth: Study in Detail about the Global Market Analysis along with Top Companies, Fact.MR

It is anticipated that the food & beverages industry will feel the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic from every direction. Even as outbreaks in key regions disrupt supply chains, demand may fall due to instability in the global economy and capital markets. The Covid-19 outbreak could potentially hit the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market hard on several fronts. Lower demand and profitability, potentially tightening credit markets and ensuring the safety of workers have lowered sales figures to a snail’s pace. Several companies involved in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have advocated support from government funding for a set of programs, including subsidized loans and other similar measures.

Sustainability and Expanding Geographic Reach to Remain Key Strategy amongst Manufacturers

The global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market is presently at a value pool of over US$ 22 Bn and is expected to grow 1.7X by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030). Key players developing polysaccharides and oligosaccharides specifically for various applications are rapidly building scale. Market players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have made numerous organic and inorganic advances over the past few years. On the research front, acquisitions and client partnerships have been influential. Market participants were also tackling food and beverage industry instability, and strengthening their portfolios to cater to the multiple polysaccharides and oligosaccharides applications that will accelerate market growth.

Key Takeaways of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market

With respect to volume consumption, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, led by North America, represented the highest volume share in the global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market in the global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market, accounting for a revenue share of 50% by 2030.

Presently, Polysaccharides is the largest product type segment in the global market while Oligosaccharides is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate of over 5% and will create an absolute opportunity of over US$ 4.0 Bn.

The beverages application segment is the most lucrative, with a value share of over 25% by the end of 2030. The application is expected to expand over the forecast period at a CAGR of over 4.5%.

“In recent years, the industry participants in polysaccharides and oligosaccharides have undergone many organic and inorganic developments to transit to a multitude of applications” says the Fact.MR analyst

Portfolio Optimization the Primary Forte of Leading Players

The global market is moderately fragmented with major food corporations such as Archer-Daniels-Midland, Associated British Foods, Corbion and Sensient taking the center stage and globally acquiring a share of over 15% and emerging players such as MeiHua Holdings Group trying to acquire more market share locally. As seen by the movements of players within the market for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, their micro level operations are diverse. At the macro stage, however, companies in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market are concentrating on leveraging their portfolio.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides based of product type (Polysaccharides, Oligosaccharides), Source (bacteria, algae, fungi, plants, other sources), application (beverages, infant milk formula, bakery and confectionary, dairy products, savory and snacks, animal feed, other application) across several major regions.

