Pipeline Security Systems Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Period to 2026 |  ABB

The pipeline security market was valued at USD 7.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.45% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Pipeline systems have evolved to become the primary solution for commercial activities. The market for pipeline security has been boosted by the demand for sustainable use of resources and the rising frequency of breaches and theft of small quantities of the product being transported.

– The pipeline system is being used since the 18th century for commercial activities. The pipelines are considered the safest, reliable, and efficient means of transporting large quantities of natural gas, crude oil, chemicals, and water across nations. Pipeline installations are critical infrastructure of high importance and value, and a threat to it can significantly affect meeting people’s and organizations’ needs and can harm the environment.

Competitive Landscape

The market trend moderately towards consolidation as a significant share of the market lies with the major market players. Innovation in the market requires the developers to have a better understanding of the industrial process to deliver a suitable solution and also drives close collaboration among the stakeholders during development, customisation to suit the end users need.

– Nov 2019 – Terra Drone Indonesia, a group company of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation, conducted a demonstration to showcase the advantages of UAV-based pipeline monitoring to Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT. The demo was completed on November 15, 2019, in Purwakarta, West Java, using industry-leading Terra BRAMOR C4EYE UAS, manufactured by Terra Drone group company C-Astral.

– May 2019 – ABB launched a cloud-based SCADA system for offshore oil well drilling machines. This cloud-based visualisation system enables the small scale operators to gather insights about their onshore oil well drillings remotely similar to the big organisations without investing for the full on-premise SCADA system.

Key Market Trends

SCADA System Segment to Grow Significantly

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software have experienced rapid growth over the past decade. SCADA system helps the end-user industry employees to analyse the data and make crucial decisions from a remote location. It further assists in mitigating the issues with a quick response as it processes, distributes, and displays the data, on Human Machine Interface (HMI).

– Pipeline SCADA systems detect different hazards as well as leaks immediately and effectively alarms the security forces or maintenance crews. It offers a unique solution for the detection of on and underground activities. The applications are specifically used for the detection of digging and leakage.

– The US alone has about 150,000 miles of pipelines for transporting petroleum products. To efficiently monitor and control this massive oil pipeline network SCADA systems are employed. The oil pipeline SCADA has several hundred RTUs

(remote terminal units) that are connected to field instruments that measure pressure, temperature, and rate of flow of the oil flowing through the pipes, as well as change the statuses of valves and pumps along the pipeline.

– According to EIA, the global demand for energy is expected to reach 681 quadrillions BTU by the year 2040. The increasing demand for natural gas production and supply globally to gain a reduction in carbon emission is demanding the need for their pipeline security systems.

Europe to Hold Significant Market Share

– The increasing investments in oil and gas are significantly contributing to the growth of the pipeline security market in the region. The European Union (EU) is highly dependent on external natural gas supplies and has experienced severe gas cuts in the past, mainly driven by the high-pressure natural gas system’s technical complexity and political instability in some of the supplier countries.

– Declining indigenous natural gas production and growing demand for gas in the EU has encouraged investments in cross-border transmission capacity to increase the sharing of resources between the member states, particularly in the aftermath of the Russia Ukraine gas crisis in January 2009.

– Amidst the growing need to cut operating costs, companies operating through pipeline in the region seek help from AI to automate functions, predict equipment problems, and increase the output of oil and gas.?

– At present, European countries are among the primary consumers of Azerbaijani oil. Italy is Azerbaijan’s leading trading partner in the sale of this oil on world markets. In the autumn of this year, Europe will also start consuming Azerbaijani gas. For this purpose, a 3,500-kilometer-long Southern Gas Corridor pipeline is being built and is nearing completion. Its last ring, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline to the Adriatic Sea’s Italian shores, is 97 percent completed. TAP is the Southern Gas Corridor’s European section, enhancing Europe’s energy security and contributing to decarbonizationand gas supplies diversification.

