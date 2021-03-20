Pipe Hanger Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2020 – 2030

Pipe Hanger Market: Market Overview

Pipe hanger also known as pipe support is a designed element that allows to transfer the load from a pipe to the supporting structures. The load includes the content that the pipe carries, the weight of the pipe along with all the pipe fittings attached to pipe. Furthermore, the pipe hanger are to guide, absorb shock, anchor, and support a specified load. In addition, pipe hangers used in high or low temperature applications may have insulation materials. The overall design configuration of a pipe hanger can vary as per the loading and operating conditions.

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies has significantly bolstered the demand for infrastructure services such as water supply, roads & transportation, electric and power supply, and sanitation. Furthermore, due to a rise in migration rate of the population towards urban centers, the demand for efficient pipeline structure for waste water treatment has also increased which is further creating demand for pipe hangers. While prolonged lockdowns in several countries due to COVID-19 pandemic would impact the entire building material sector which is further foreseen to create near term latency in the global pipe hanger market.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Global Pipe Hanger Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented multiple challenges for the building material manufacturers in and has caused considerable economic uncertainty globally. Manufacturers have temporarily shut down their manufacturing plants and the demand for construction equipment tire is witnessing a downturn. This has also restricted the movement of goods from one place to another due to disruption in the supply chain. Most of the leading economies are witnessing a downfall due to stagnancy in the businesses amid imposition of nationwide lockdowns to battle with the pandemic. This is having an exponential effect on the demand and supply side and hitting the players operating in the global pipe hanger market. The COVID-19 outbreak has put the global supply chains at risk which may further cause sluggish growth in the global pipe hanger market in near future.

Pipe Hanger Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global Pipe Hanger market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use industry & Region.

Based on the type, the Pipe Hanger market can be segmented as:

Double Roller Guide

Split Ring Swivel Hanger

Yoke Pipe Roll

Swivel Ring

Clevis Hanger

Others

Based on the end use industry, the Pipe Hanger market can be segmented as:

By End Use Industry

Oil and Gas

On Shore

Off Shore

Chemicals

Water Distribution

Others

Based on the region, the Pipe Hanger market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asian Countries foreseen to remain the Vanguard in the Global Pipe Hanger Market

Developing countries in Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for significant share in the global pipe hanger market. Furthermore, ever growing population in Asian countries, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled positive outlook of building material sector is indirectly reinforcing the demand for pipe hanger. Also, China and ASEAN Countries have become manufacturing hub of the world which has created considerable demand for the pipes and pipe hangers in the region. Furthermore, the region also has high degree of exports operations which is further foreseen to unlock significant growth prospects for the players operating in the global pipe hanger market. On the other hand, Europe is also anticipated to hold substantial portion of the overall demand pie of the global pipe hanger market.

The Pipe Hanger Market Competitive Landscape

The global pipe hanger market is considerably fragmented in nature. Some of the players in operating in the global pipe hanger market are Mason Industries, Eaton, Carpenter?Paterson, Kinetics Noise Control, Ductmate, Acoustical Solutions, ANDRE HVAC, CMS Vibration Solutions, Sunpower Group and others.

