Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, UCB and Accenture made an announcement about signing of a partnership agreement to build a safety solution on INTIENT™ pharmacovigilance, by Accenture, to accelerate patient safety case reports’ processing. The agreement is intended to help UCB in discovering the influence of existing treatments on patient’s safety and therefore managing the novel drugs’ risk in a better way.

Spontaneous reporting is a crucial type in pharmacovigilance by providing information from real clinical settings in the course of a drug’s life. Physicians and many other healthcare specialists contribute immensely to improving public health by supposed adverse drug reactions’ reporting.

Several firms support in-house reporting management to healthcare authorities, as in-house reporting is possibly the major contact entity for any kind of in and out deliberation.

The escalating sophistication of biologics & therapeutic agents and the growing deployment of novel agents makes it essential to identify any undesired and unforeseen adverse events and other toxicities as early as possible. Popular instances associated with the withdrawal of a drug from the market after receiving sanction, verify Phase IV pharmacovigilance requirement.

Hospital pharmacists are indispensable in reporting adverse drug reactions, as many adverse drug events occur in hospitals, with adverse drug reactions being accountable for a substantial proportion of hospitalizations.

The APAC region’s pharmacovigilance market is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR of 13.7% in the period 2020-2027, due to strict legislative regulations for ADR reporting and several firms offering outsourcing services pharmacovigilance. Besides, increased clinical trials’ funding is causative of driving pharmacovigilance market demand in the region.

Key players in market include ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others

