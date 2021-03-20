Pharmaceutical waste management Market 2021 Analysis by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Growth of pharmaceutical industry, government initiatives for proper disposal of medications and waste generated by healthcare facilities should drive pharmaceutical waste management market during the forecast timeframe. Rising awareness about environmental conservation and expanding patient population will positively impact business growth.

Increasing number of baby boomers, prone to suffer from several diseases escalate demand for pharmaceuticals thereby fueling industry growth. Pharmaceutical production includes various operations such as manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs, production of final dosage forms and assessment of raw materials and finished dosage forms, along with synthesis of excipients and impurities. All the operations generate significant amount of pharmaceutical waste requiring proper pharmaceutical waste management should accelerate industry expansion during the forecast period.

Leading players of Pharmaceutical waste management Market including: Stericycle, Waste Management, Inc., BioMedical Waste Solution, LLC, Daniels Health, Stryker, Covanta Holding Corporation, and Cardinal Health

By Type of Waste

Prescription Drugs

Over the Counter Waste

Others

By Waste Generator Type

Hospitals/Clinics

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

