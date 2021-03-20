Peristaltic Pumps Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 1,182.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trend – Growth of the food & beverage industry

The detailed market intelligence report on the Peristaltic Pumps market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Peristaltic Pumps market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Peristaltic Pumps market will be like in the years to come.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Peristaltic Pumps market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.

A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing

The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.

Europe held a substantial market share in 2019, due to strict legislative policies about water and wastewater treatment, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and Water Framework Directive (WFD). Also, rise in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and growth of elderly population drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical application, thereby boosting the market in the region.

Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

