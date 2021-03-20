Orange Powder Market-Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth & Forecast By 2031

Orange Powder Market Overview

Advancing food & beverages as well as pharmaceutical industry is expected to facilitate numerous growth opportunities for orange powder market.

Orange powder finds its usage in numerous applications including bakery, jams, jellies, ice-cream, dairy beverages and medicinal flavor. Furthermore, orange juice powder is used for production of orange flavored soft drink, hard drink and juice ready powder.

With numerous advantages offered by orange powder in cosmetic industry as it unclog skin pores, treats pimples & acne, remove scars and acts as natural skin toner. However, extraction of orange powder from orange peel at home could impact demand in commercial market.

In addition to this, orange powder extracted from orange peel is also used in cosmetic products as it provides numerous skin benefits by reducing inflammation and acting as an astringent applied to skin tissue. These have made orange powder to be used in numerous medical and cosmetic applications.

Naturally extracted material face pack market is gaining traction as result of aging population especially in Europe-based countries to open up new demand opportunity for orange powder market with respect to raw material for face packs.

Furthermore, orange powder also finds its application usage in flavoring of medicine, food and beverages. Vitamin C present in orange powder provides numerous skin and health benefits. Ascending demand for flavored food with naturally extracted flavor to open up numerous market opportunities for orange powder based products over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Global Orange Powder Market is Experiencing Mounting Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak Medication

Novel corona virus has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted production activity and disrupted supply chain has significantly impacted global food & beverages market.

However, increasing concern towards naturally extracted powder and consumption of products providing Vitamin C has opened up new market opportunity for orange powder market.

Furthermore, the global food & beverage market to resurrect to its original form, production activities should restart at force which is possible post 3rd quarter of FY2020. With mounting demand for naturally occurred nutrient supplements in these period of lockdown has facilitated growth opportunities for orange powder market with respect to pharmaceutical products.

Orange Powder Market Segmentation

Global orange powder market is bifurcated into four major categories: product type, application, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type, the global market for orange powder is divided into:

Orange Peel Powder

Orange Juice Powder

Other

On the basis of application, the global market for orange powder is categorized as:

Bakery

Tarts

Jams

Jellies

Ice-Creams

Dairy Beverages

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for orange powder is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Supermart / Hypermarts

Others

Based on the region, the global market for orange powder is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Orange Powder Market: Regional Outlook

South Asia region dominates the production of orange powder followed by Europe and North America. Brazil and India are considered as leading manufacturer, backed by its favorable climatic conditions and increasing number of applications with respect to food and pharmaceutical industry.

Furthermore, orange peel powder market is expected to experience high demand in North America based market. Europe is seen as potential market for orange powder market as result of increasing disposable income and increasing concern over naturally extracted origin of products.

Orange Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

Beacon Commodities a U.K. based orange powder producing company has shown significant growth in recent past as result of increasing application usage and advantages of orange powders. Company has a well-established global and regional presence. Beacon Commodities is increasing their production capacity in order to meet mounting demand from food and beverages industry in B2B segment.

Other global prominent players in global orange powder market includes. Plant Extracts International Inc., Beacon Commodities, Hunan Nutramax Inc., RUNHERB INC., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG., Denk Ingredients, Southern Flavoring Company, LorAnn Oils, McCormick & Company, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas , Döhler, Cook Flavoring.

Furthermore, key players like MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG are focusing towards product innovation by varying chemical composition and natural extraction of orange powder with organic nature to meet increasing demand in food & beverages industry.

