Oncology Informatics Market Technology, Applications, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Market Size – USD 4.62 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.1%, Market trends –Advancement in technology.

The latest market intelligence study on the Oncology Informatics market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Oncology Informatics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Oncology Informatics industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Oncology Informatics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Philips announced a collaboration with MD Anderson’s Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system to allow the physicians globally to personalize therapy based on the patient’s genomic profile to improve patient care.

PHM or population health management is applied to chronic disease management with extensive data analysis. The purpose of the process is to enhance the patient outcome and overall cost. The information helps in developing actionable treatment steps for individual or specific groups.

Pharmaceutical organizations are primary end-users of the oncology informatics market due to the usage of the solutions, which will increase the workflow of the facilities and enhance the quality of care.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be seeing substantial growth as a result of changes in lifestyles. The increasing incidence of cancer among people is anticipated to propel the cancer immunotherapy market’s growth on a global scale. The cancers with the highest levels of mutations include melanoma, lung, bladder, stomach, and esophageal cancer, and it is highly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region.

Key participants include Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., Cerner Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inspirata, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., and McKesson Corporation, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Population Health Management (PHM)

Drug Discovery and Development Informatics

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Image Analytics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Life Science Industry

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Oncology Informatics market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Oncology Informatics market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Oncology Informatics market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-informatics-market

