Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares & Forecast till 2031

Exceptional transparency, offered by nucleating and clarifying agents have increased their consumption in plastic packaging and the scenario is projected to fuel the market growth. Along with high transparency, nucleating and clarifying agents are also used in injection, thermoforming and blow molding applications. In order to enhance mechanical properties and shorten the crystallization rate, nucleating and clarifying agents have emerged as ideal ingredient in production of polymers (polypropylene, polyesters, etc.).

Other bundled properties like enhanced optical properties and heat deflection temperature have increased the consumption of nucleating and clarifying agents in polymer manufacturing process. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global nucleating and clarifying agents market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Polypropylene being an easy material to nucleate, nucleating and clarifying agents are mostly use in polypropylene applications. As low rate of crystallization of polypropylene allows nucleating agent to have direct impact on nucleation hence fastening its molding rate and productivity. Increasing demand from other niche applications including polyesters and polyamides are set to amplify the nucleating and clarifying agents market growth during the forecast period.

COVID Impact Insights

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to its knees. The number of fatalities arising out of the pandemic is increasing exponentially every day. In response, strict social distancing measures have prompted people to remain indoors and limit their interaction with the outside world. As a consequence, various businesses have experienced massive supply-chain disruptions in the wake of ceasing production. This also applies to the nucleating and clarifying agents market. However, lockdown ease in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are set to assist the market growth by the end of 2020

Segmentation Analysis of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market:

The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is bifurcated into three major segments: type, function, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, nucleating and clarifying agents market has been segmented as follows:

Alpha Nucleating agent

Beta Nucleating Agent

Gamma Nucleating Agent

On the basis of function, nucleating and clarifying agents market has been segmented as follows:

Nucleating Agent

Clarifying Agent

On the basis of application, nucleating and clarifying agents market has been segmented as follows:

Plastic Bottles

Packaging

Molding

Others

On the basis of end use, nucleating and clarifying agents market has been segmented as follows:

Polypropylene manufacturing

Polyesters manufacturing

Polyamides manufacturing

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, nucleating and clarifying agents market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global nucleating and clarifying agents market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia has dominated the consumption of nucleating and clarifying agents during the historical period and is poised to maintain its supremacy in forthcoming years.

The attributed scenario is projected on the back of China which is a largest importer of polypropylene. In 2019, China imported over US$ 6 Bn of polypropylene to meet the increasing regional consumption. Japan and South Korea are poised to uplift the regional nucleating and clarifying agents market growth.

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Key Players.

Prominent players in the global nucleating and clarifying agents market are ADEKA CORPORATION, Amfine Chemical Corporation, B. N. Mehra And Co., BASF, Deep MasterBatches, Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd., New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. and Palmarole AG. The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is a partially fragmented market with presence of numerous local & global players.

Prominent players have been prioritizing on niche applications in order uplift the market growth. For instance, players like Amfine Chemical Corporation, B. N. Mehra And Co. and Palmarole AG are prioritizing their products to increase its penetration in polyamides and polyesters. Further, in order to meet the ever changing trends companies have been involved in product launches.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the nucleating and clarifying agents market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The nucleating and clarifying agents market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, type, function, application and end use.

The Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Segments

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The nucleating and clarifying agents report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The nucleating and clarifying agents report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The nucleating and clarifying agents report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

