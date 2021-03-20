Kuwait Oil and Gas Mobility Market Is Recurring & Impressive Growth Generating Sector by Top Key Players: Schlumberger, SNC-Lavalin, Maritime Industrial Services, Kuwait Energy Company, Global Engineering Kuwait (GEk), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Boubyan Petrochemical Company

Mobility in Oil and Gas reduces the cycle time required for performing routine operations and ensures optimum utilization of resources available. Mobility introduces flexibility of doing tasks from any location at any time where work can be shared within the enterprise in real time. This helps the management to take quick decisions without interrupting the workflow. Mobility concentrates on related fields of data management, data warehousing, business intelligence, and most of all optimization of data exchange through the supply chain along with the production cycle. Mobility also creates a global repository of data and makes easy to analyze the global trends. This in turn helps in strategy formulation by exhaustive analysis of global trends and ensures competitive advantage as well.

Moreover, Kuwait’s USD 12 billion Clean Fuels Project (CFP) is expected to be completed in mid-2020, and the USD 16 billion worth Al-Zour refinery is set to become partially operational in June, increasing the refining capacity of the country. Kuwait’s downstream capacity is expected to reach 1.4 million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2020.

The CFP will integrate the 270,000 barrel-a-day (b/d) Mina al-Ahmadi and 466,000 b/d Mina Abdullah refineries into a single complex, with new units added to increase total capacity to 800,000 b/d and improve the quality of output. A total of 16 new units are being built at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery as part of the CFP, and 14 new units are being built at the Mina Abdullah refinery.

Therefore, with increased investments of over USD 10 billion in the petrochemical and refinery projects, Kuwait’s downstream segment is expected to the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

Schlumberger, SNC-Lavalin, Maritime Industrial Services, Kuwait Energy Company, Global Engineering Kuwait (GEk), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Boubyan Petrochemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corporation, and BP PLC.

The newest market report on Kuwait Oil and Gas Mobility Market delivers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical including essential data concerning industry predominantly market tendencies, deliverables, market share, market size, current valuation, and profits approximations for the estimated period. A brief overview with information pertaining to the industry also foresees market growth rate in the predicted timeline, provoked by certain catalysts, an essence of which has been depicted in this study together with the main opportunities and challenges present in the business.

Downstream Sector to be the Fastest Growing Segment

A major overhaul of Kuwait’s downstream sector is underway, following the award of long-delayed contracts for the al-Zour refinery and upgrades at al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah, which are expected to drive the downstream sector during the forecast period.

