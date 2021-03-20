Jon Boat Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast Till 2031

Jon Boat Market to Ride Wave of Profitability on Back of Recreational Boating & Fishing

Jon boats are flat bottomed boats equipped with a unique type of boat hull which provides the users with a stable ride. These boats are also known as utility boats and are used for fishing or hunting purposes. One of the prominent advantages of the Jon boat is its reduced weight which enables the hunter or fisherman to accommodate more gear on the boat. In addition, the cost-effective nature of the boat has encouraged more people to try their hands at fishing and boating. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for Jon boat market growth.

On the other hand, the growing marine sector and outdoor events such as recreational activities fishing and hunting activities among all kinds of people, all ages and income groups are expected to fuel the growth of Jon boat market during the forecast period. Owing to the light-weight of the Jon boat makes it the best fit for shallow water fishing as they have a minimal draft which gives an advantage to the operator as compared to other boat designs. Based on the points mentioned above, the global market for Jon boat market is foreseen to auger well during the forecast period 2020-2030.

COVID-19 Impact on the Jon Boat Market

The Jon boat manufacturers are struggling with the impact of COVID-19 as their production and supply chain have been disrupted, thereby causing a declining sales of Jon boat. With COVID-19, the industrial fishing activities have also been hampered which is affecting the new sales of small boats. Further, the closure of restaurants, hotels and catering has negatively impacted the Jon boat market as the demand for fish has been cut off.

Post COVID-19 recovery phase, the growing consumer demand for fish and seafood products will lead to the expansion of fishing industry globally. Thus, further encouraging the exports of fishery and aquaculture products among the fishermen, thereby, resulting in the growth of fishing industry. This is expected to grow over the forecast period and contribute significantly to the Jon boat market.

Jon Boat Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global Jon boat market is being studied under boat type, application, & region.

Based on the boat type, the Jon boat market can be segmented as:

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Wood

Others

Based on the application, the Jon boat market can be segmented as:

Fishing

Hunting

Others

Based on the region, the Jon boat market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis: Developed Countries Set to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Europe is expected to be a lucrative market for Jon boat during the forecast period. The pivotal role of European countries in the global fish and seafood trade is expected to bolster the growth of Jon boat market. The rising exports of fish and other products from European countries has encouraged the popularity of commercial fishing tremendously over the past years. This, in turn, will pave way for significant opportunities for the Jon boat manufactures in the European region.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to witness strong growth of boat sales owing to the growing trend of recreational boating in the region. Further, as per the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, the recreational boating industry was estimated at US$ 41 Bn in 2018 with an increase of 7% compared to the previous year in terms of sales of boats, marine products and services. Thus, with the rising popularity of fishing activities in North America and Europe, the demand for Jon boat is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Global Jon Boat Market Competitive Landscape

The market for Jon boat is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Some of the players operating in the market are Lowe Boats, Alumacraft Boat Co., CRESTLINER, War Eagle Boats, Polar Kraft, Xpress Boats, Tracker Boats, SeaArk Boats, White River Marine Group, LLC, Smoker Craft Boats, Devlin Designing Boat Builders, and Alutec Boats, among others.

Players in the market are focusing on launching new products to enhance their market presence and to gain a competitive edge over the other market players on a global scale. For instance, in 2019, White River Marine introduced its Triton riveted Jon boat which is equipped with 100-gauge hull for superior stump-knocking maneuverability and structural integrity. In addition, the boat has a capacity to accommodate 3 persons and a transom height of 15 inch.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Jon Boat Market and contains deep insights, facts, historical and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Jon Boat Market segments such as by boat type, application & region.

The Jon Boat Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Jon Boat Market Segments

Jon Boat Market Dynamics

Jon Boat Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Jon Boat Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Germany, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan & South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia & Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, & Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Jon Boat Market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing Jon Boat Market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Jon Boat Market segmentation

Historical, current and projected Jon Boat Market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key Jon Boat Market players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Jon Boat Market performance

Must-have information for Jon Boat Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

