Interventional Oncology Devices Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Market Size – USD 1.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6 %, Market Trends – The rise in the Interventional Oncology Devices’ technological developments.

The latest market evaluation report on the Interventional Oncology Devices market explores how the Interventional Oncology Devices market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Interventional Oncology Devices market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra ‘s leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company’s patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Embolization segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.7%, since it is a minimally invasive therapy that offers advantages such as quick recovery, can be practiced through local anesthesia, and cost-effective.

It is anticipated that Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization will expand significantly. This method is being used for the treatment of liver tumors or for postsurgical adjunctive treatment.

The segment of lung cancer will dominate the market during the forecasted period since smoking habits have increased the incidence of lung cancer.

Due to the rising prevalence of cancer, easy availability of interventional oncology, and the fast adoption of technological advancement owing to significant government spending on medical treatment, the North American region is expected to dominate the market.

Key participants include Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Support

Embolization

Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

