Intelligent Process Automation Market-New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2031

Intelligent Process Automation Market is expected to Grow Exponentially with an Upper Double Digit Growth Rate

Businesses today requires advanced technologies that can enhance the efficiency of their operations. The advancement in technology is making it complex for companies to regularly change their IT systems due to budget restraints. Thus, companies have now started adopting advanced technologies such as intelligent process automation.

Click here to get a Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2983

The intelligent process automation is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cognitive automation and machine learning into robotic process automation. The intelligent process automation is helping to redesign the fundamental process with the combination of robotic process automation and machine learning.

Organizations today are focusing on elevating their business values and providing their end users with next-generation tools such as intelligent process automation to help them increase the efficiency of their business back-end operations.

Vendors in the intelligent process automation market are focusing on integrating cognitive technologies in robotic process automation in order to create intelligent operations that can deliver productivity and efficiency gains.

Increasing adoption of intelligent process automation by BFSI and utility sector is a key trend in the intelligent process automation market. Increasing research and development on providing next-generation technologies in intelligent process automation are other trends in the intelligent process automation market.

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The intelligent process automation eliminates the manual processes through which the chances of errors caused by paper-based systems reduces, thereby helping the labor to correctly and safely execute their tasks. The intelligent process automation also helps companies increase their operation productivity and provide a high return on investment.

Such factors are driving the adoption of intelligent process automation in the market. The intelligent process automation enables companies to automate repetitive, mundane tasks and end-to-end business operations.

This helps the companies shift their manual labor from lower value tasks to high-value tasks. These benefits are further driving the adoption of intelligent process automation.

The intelligent process automation requires a high cost to install and implement it. Thus, it becomes difficult for small and medium-size organizations to deploy such technologies that require high investment at the time of implementation.

The intelligent process automation also requires a lot of maintenance and companies, which has to avail other services such as training and academy. Thus, high cost hinders the adoption of intelligent process automation, thereby restraining the growth of intelligent process automation market.

Navigate here to get a TOC of the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2983

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Segmentation

The intelligent process automation market can be categorized on the basis of technologies, component and industry. On the basis of technology in the intelligent process automation market, the demand for robotic process automation will grow since it provides operational and productivity gains.

On the basis of components, the demand for services will grow in the forecast period. The demand for intelligent process automation in BFSI and utility sector will grow in order to automate complex everyday transactions.

Intelligent process automation market can be segmented on the basis of technologies:

Robotic Process Automation

Smart workflow

Machine Learning

Natural-language generation

Cognitive Technology

Others

Intelligent process automation market can be segmented on the basis of components as:

Intelligent Process Automation Software

Intelligent Process Automation Services

Intelligent Process Automation market can be segmented on the basis of industry as:

IT & Telecom

Healthcare and Life Science

BFSI

Travel, transportation and Logistics

Utilities and Energy

Others

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Intelligent Process Automation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., UiPath Inc., Nintex Global Ltd., Accesa, WORKFUSION, INC.. , Software AG, Red Hat, Inc., IBM Corporation, K2 Inc. and Bonitasoft, Inc.

Click here to PRE BOOK Report @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2983/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates