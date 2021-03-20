Hybrid Memory Cube Market Recent Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities 2021-2026 | Micron Technologies, Samsung, Intel

The Hybrid Memory Cube Market is expected to regsiter a CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Hybrid memory cube (henceforth referred to as HMC) is a revolutionary technology, which signifies a paradigm shift from current memory architectures.

– HMC is redefining memory by enabling advancements that are able to replace conventional DRAM-based systems. It is setting a new standard in the memory market, that matches the computing speeds realized by existing systems (such as CPU).

– HMC enables dramatic improvement in bandwidth and performance, by breaking through the memory wall. The architecture of HMC is exponentially more efficient than current memory architectures, utilizing 70% less energy per bit than current DRAM technologies. For instance, in May 2016, Synopsys Inc. announced the availability of its next-generation Verification IP (VIP) for Micron’s Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) architecture. This can enable Micron’s HMC with ease of use, fast integration, and optimum performance, resulting in accelerated verification closure.

Request Sample copy of this report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591495/hybrid-memory-cube-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=132

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry among the players in the hybrid memory cube market is high, due to the presence of many major players. Some of the major players include Micron Technologies, Samsung, Intel, Fujitsu, and many more. The innovations brought about by these players in their products and their ability to introduce a new product in the market by forecasting the needs of their consumers, have enabled them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Hefty investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, in the field of HMC, have enabled the companies to capture a significant market share.

– September 2018 – Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd and Fujitsu Limited conducted a field trial of a memory expansion technology in India-based Sify Technologies Limited’s datacenter. This memory expansion trial stated that by applying this technology to a server, a system performance equivalent to that of 10 servers can be achieved. As a result, compared to overall systems that include technical servers, the system performance was improved up to 3.6 times.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591495/hybrid-memory-cube-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=132

Key Market Trends

Networking and Telecommunication Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The global telecommunication sector is continuously transitioning, as infrastructure improvements to broadband and mobile technologies continue.

– Hybrid memory cubes are being increasingly used for high-performance computing (HPC), which can be termed as the set of distributed and parallelization techniques used to connect computing units for the purpose of performing more complex tasks at a faster rate.

– Edge computing networks and telecommunication technologies support information transmission over distances via., connected and distributed communication devices.

– Rapid innovations in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are essential for the success of various emerging telecommunication technologies, and this is likely to indirectly influence the growth of the HMC market over the forecast period.

– The advent of 5G is expected to boost the HMC market.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591495/hybrid-memory-cube-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=132

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR

– Industries, such as retail, healthcare, IT, and telecommunication, in the region, are in dire need of advanced and fast data processing systems, due to the increasing consumer base and data traffic. By 2020, China wishes to establish a world-class IC design unit in applications, such as telecommunications, IoT, big data, and cloud computing industries, which is expected to further boost the HMC market.

– The enormous amount of data getting generated through the connected devices and the emergence of Big Data applications have put intense pressure on the data center memory systems and capacity, making the companies look for the solutions to the problem. HMCs have a huge potential that could reduce not only the workload but also increase the performance and reduce power consumption by the data centers.

– Development of internet infrastructure, in Asia-Pacific, leads to the employment of modular data centers in this region. Therefore, Asia-Pacific companies of all sizes, in all industries, are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers. Due to these significant measures, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate, of 58.57% over the forecast period.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]