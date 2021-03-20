Growth Opportunities Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market, Forecast to 2021-2028

According to latest report “Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application (Research Application, Clinical Application), Type (Whole Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing), End-use (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027″, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of next generation sequencing (NGS) will cross $22 billion by 2027. Increasing application of next generation sequencing tools in several medical research field as well as a clinical diagnosis will prove beneficial for the market growth.

Rising usage of NGS techniques by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies will positively impact the market expansion. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease have created an enormous demand for advanced medicines and treatments. Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries are investing in R&D activities to develop alternative solutions and produce personalized medicines for various diseases. NGS techniques are used for studying genomes and identifying issues caused in genes due to disease development. Different business performers have developed NGS library preparation kits, sequencing instruments and automated data analysis tools for studying genes.

Leading players of Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market including: Illumina, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, BGI, GENEWIZ Germany GmbH., Novogene Corporation, and others.

