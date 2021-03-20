Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market Analysis, Types, Applications, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc.,

Bipolar disorder treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. HealthCare Intelligence Markets analyses the market to account to USD 6.19 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 2.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing cases of bipolar disorder and rich pipeline drugs conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies will help in driving the growth of the bipolar disorder treatment market.

Technological advancement and adoption of sedentary life-style will likely to accelerate the growth of the bipolar disorder treatment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing actors such as genetics, environment may altered brain structure and chemistry resulting in development of bipolar disorders will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the bipolar disorder treatment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The side effects such as blurred vision, damage to the liver, thyroid disorders among others and stringent regulations coupled with discontinuation of drugs will likely to hamper the growth of the bipolar disorder treatment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Leading players of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market including: Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Allergan plc.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Mood Stabilizers

Antipsychotic Drugs

Antidepressant Drugs

Other Drugs

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Benzodiazepines

Beta Blockers

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

