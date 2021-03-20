Future Outlook on Landfill Gas Sales | Waste Management, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environment S.A.

Demand for alternative power sources has become more prominent since the past decade, raising the market value for landfill gas substantially. Growing adoption and comprehensive usage of renewable power sources such as solar energy will have significant contribution in raising the revenue of landfill gas suppliers.

The latest edition of the landfill gas market study by Fact.MR talks about new trends, growth & restraining factors, and impact of COVID-19, while emphasizing on potential regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. As per the report, the global landfill gas market is projected to ascend at over 5% CAGR through 2031.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=429

Key Takeaways from Study

Application in direct and upgraded usages to fuel sales

Germany remains at the forefront of the world’s largest landfill gas industry – Europe

The United States to lead North America for landfill gas demand

China to dominate in the world’s fastest-growing landfill gas industry – Asia Pacific

The United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, and a few other countries to remain lucrative markets

“With renewable power sources gaining traction, and the oil & gas sector getting back on track again after COVID-19, suppliers of landfill gas are expected to gain higher revenue over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Highly Beneficial Properties of Landfill Gas Propelling Demand

As natural gas has gained traction over the past decade, landfill gas suppliers have come across higher demand from around the globe. Some of the driving factors bolstering the sales of landfill gas are-

Modern landfill gas is eco-friendly

Highly helpful in segregating hazardous waste

Cost-effective

Helps in keeping the environment clean

Landfills support local business and jobs

According to a report titled “Landfill Methane Outreach Program”, published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on 4th May 2020, there are several benefits of landfill gas energy projects, such as-

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Reduce air pollution by offsetting the use of non-renewable resources

Create health and safety benefits

Beneficial for the community and economy

Reduce environmental compliance costs

These signify the high requirement for landfill gas, which is subject to spur the growth of players in this industry over the coming years.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=429

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global landfill gas industry is highly progressive, and the competition in this field is getting even tougher with each passing year. In order to capitalize on the new opportunities, key players are focusing on launching better quality products more frequently.

For instance,

Waste Management, Inc. launched its New Redwood LFGTE Plant in order to covert trash to power, a couple of years back.

SUEZ SA recently launched an additional 12 wells to extract landfill gas from the current cell being filled, while 35,700 sqm of high-density polyethylene has been ordered to cover the north side of the current cell.

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the landfill gas market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (direct use, upgraded, and others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=429

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: s[email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates