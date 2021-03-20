FRP Vessels Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vessels

The latest industry intelligence research on the FRP Vessels market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the FRP Vessels market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 – 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the FRP Vessels market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, National Oilwell Varco made an announcement about the acquisition of Denali Inc. The largest business unit of Denali, called Containment Solutions, Inc., primarily produces underground FRP tanks deployed for fuel storage at gasoline stations throughout North America.

CFRP vessels are witnessing significant increase in the demand, due to higher tensile strength of CFRP. Tensile strength of CFRP is about 10 times higher than that of ordinary steel. Also, the elasticity modulus of CFRP is higher than steel, glass fiber, and aramid.

Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.

In the chemical industry, FRP vessels are extensively employed in applications such as fertilizers, food processing, metal extraction, refining, pulp and paper, electroplating, chlor-alkali production, and air pollution control equipment.

High demand for FRP vessels in North America is attributable to surging installation of these vessels in industries such as chemical & petrochemical, power generation, and oil & gas. Rising deployment of nuclear reactors in the energy sector is projected to drive the market in the region from 2020 to 2027.

Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

