Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Strategy, Scope, Upcoming Trends and Forecast Period 2021-2026 | NextFlex, DuPont

The flexible hybrid electronics market was valued at USD 108.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 264.39 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Hybrid electronics combine the flexibility, lightweight nature, thinness, and of large-area electronics with the processing power of semiconductors to open a broad range of new applications across different end-use applications, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart buildings, healthcare, product packaging, retail, and consumer electronics.

– FHE (flexible hybrid electronics) offers the power of silicon ICs to products by combining them with new and unique printing processes and materials. The result is a lightweight, low-cost, flexible, conformable, stretchable, and highly efficient smart product. This led to the emergence of a new category of electronics capable of catering to the requirements of a plethora of applications in the industry.

Competitive Landscape

The flexible hybrid electronics market is competitive in nature, moving toward the consolidated stage, where a few of the players occupy a major market share. The key players operating in the market studied are innovating their products by collaborating with universities, which allows them to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Therefore, there is always a high competition between players to innovate and introduce new products. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– July 2019 – NextFlex, along with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, developed a wireless, wearable monitor built with stretchable electronics that allows comfortable, long-term health monitoring of adults, babies, and small children, without concern for skin injury or allergic reactions, which is caused by conventional adhesive sensors.

– Mar 2019 – DuPont Electronics and Imaging announced plans to spend USD 220 million on expanding capacity for its polyimide (PI) film and flexible circuit materials, sold under Kapton’s respective trademarks Pyralux. The expanded capacity at the company’s Circleville site in the US state of Ohio is expected to be operational by 2021.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry Offers Potential Growth

– There has been an increasing demand for flexible and flexible electronic systems and can sense, process, and communicate with other networks and devices. Some of the more important applications include smart bandages for medical treatment, human performance monitoring devices, and other consumer wearables.

– Healthcare is the strongest flexible hybrid electronics segment, where performance is of the highest value, and reliability is of utmost importance. Healthcare monitoring is catering to every person’s welfare, which includes real-time monitoring of the effects of treatment, early diagnosis of diseases, therapy, and the general monitoring of people’s health conditions.

– Thus, wearable electronic devices gain more attention because of their seamless interaction with the human body to achieve objectives, such as monitoring heart rate, motion, wrist pulse, blood pressure, intraocular pressure, and identifying other health-related conditions.

– FHE’s use in the health performance tool is not just limited to living things, as these can be used for structural health status inquiry. The development in the market depends on the level of information exchange among the supply chain members.

– For the wearable and implantable sensors, the device’s flexibility and stretchability are often limited by the physical limitations of the sensing material, as these materials are significantly more rigid than substrate materials.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia is emerging as a vital and essential region for the development of flexible hybrid electronics, particularly in the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor products. Most countries in Asia have a steady growth in the market, particularly in East Asia (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore).

– The advancements in technology with R & D of thin-film products and compact size devices have led to the growth of the FHE market. This region has the most advanced display technology, which is a driving factor for the FHE market.

– The Asia-pacific region has the most advanced and proficient technical approach to designing and manufacturing devices for fast-growing markets, including IoT, environmental sensing, wearable applications, flexible displays, and others.

– Manufactures in the region are now capable of producing control circuits or active sensors through FHE that are lightweight, low-cost, faster to market, and can conform to the curves of a human body or product structure, making it more desirable. Such traits of the product make it more attractive for applications primarily in health monitoring.

