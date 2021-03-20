Exclusive Report on obstetrics devices Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2028 with different segments, Key players | HealthCare Intelligence Markets

The obstetrics devices market is expected to grow at a good rate owing to factors such as increasing birth rate, and rising obstetric complications and assisted deliveries.

A rise in preterm birth, obesity, PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), and other gynecological conditions lead to increased obstetric complications and assisted deliveries. Increasing obesity results in the rise in labor complications and a growing number of C-section deliveries.

Moreover, other conditions such as PCOS, and diabetes are also leading to adverse labor conditions heartening the adoption of assisted deliveries around the world. According to the data by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the C-section deliveries accounted for 31.9% of the total births in the United States as of the total birth for the year 2017. Hence, the increasing number of C-section deliveries and assisted deliveries are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Leading players of obstetrics devices Market including:

Boston Scientific Corporation., Cooper Surgical., Ethicon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Karl StorzGmbH & Co. KG., Medtronic PLC., Olympus Corporation., Richard Wolf GmbH.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Retractors

Delivery Forceps

Suction Pumps

Market Segmentation: By Application

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

