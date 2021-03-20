EV Charging Stations Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027: ABB, Aerovironment, Chargepoint, Engie

The Global EV Charging Stations Market Report 2021-2027 presents a comprehensive overview of the industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key players, and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the EV Charging Stations Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information. The global EV Charging Stations Market report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Top Companies in the global EV Charging Stations Market: ABB, Aerovironment, Chargepoint, Engie, Tesla, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Efacec, EVGO, Leviton, Alfen, Allego, Blink Charging, Clipper Creek, Semaconnect, Tgood, and others.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the EV Charging Stations market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, and the recent development of the EV Charging Stations market.

This report segments the EV Charging Stations market on the basis of Types that are

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

Others

On the basis of Application, the EV Charging Stations market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Overview:

ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure, which supplies electric energy for the recharging/charging of plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighbourhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids.

Electric vehicles have become an integral part of the automotive industry. They represent a pathway toward achieving energy efficiency, and reduced emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. Increasing environmental concerns and favorable government initiatives are the major factors driving this growth.

The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth rates in recent years. In 2020, many European countries witnessed a double-digit growth rate in EV sales. The European market captured around 43% of the global EV sales in 2020, compared to 26% in 2019. The overall sales of plug-in vehicles reached about 3.24 million units, compared to 2.26 million in 2019. This spike in sales is the result of an increase in regulatory norms by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emissions vehicles.

Regional Analysis for EV Charging Stations Market

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global EV Charging Stations market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Points From Table of Contents:

– EV Charging Stations Market Overview

– Market Competition by Manufacturers

– Market Consumption Analysis by Application and Capacity by Region

– Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

– Key Companies Profiled

– Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

– Production and Supply Forecast

– Consumption and Demand Forecast

– Research Findings and Conclusion

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production rate, consumption, service, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The global market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

