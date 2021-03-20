Europe Smart Lighting Market 2021: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2027

Europe Smart Lighting Market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Europe Smart Lighting market report provides comprehensive market structure analysis along with market segment forecasting and sub-segment forecasting. The Europe Smart Lighting market is expected to see progress in the coming period from 2020 to 2027 due to the growing demand at the end user level.

If you are involved in the Europe Smart Lighting industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Europe Smart Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware {Lights and Luminaries, Lighting Controls, Relay Units}, Software {Local/ Web Based, Cloud Based}, Services {Design and Engineering, Installation Services, Post Installation Services}), Installation Type (Retrofit Installation, New Installation), Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), Application Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Countries (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top 10 Companies in the Europe Smart Lighting Market Research Report:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc. , Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

Product definition-: The smart lighting is one of the most important lighting solutions for providing solution for both indoor and outdoor purposes with latest advanced technology products such as LEDs, Luminaires, fluorescent bulbs and others. The smart lighting is used to offer better energy efficiency as compared to traditional incandescent and halogen options. The main purpose is to deliver durability in terms of breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations. The smart lighting offers a wide range of applications in street roadways, tunnel & bridges, architectural, commercial, office lighting, projection lighting.

Europe Smart Lighting Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in Europe Smart Lighting market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Product Launch:

In May, PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. acquired LiteMagic Technologies, which is beneficial in expanding high end portfolio products such as luminaires and control systems in the region of China.

In October, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH launched dynamic in-car lighting, which is beneficial in providing passenger cell, dynamic dimensions, and static light switch for On/Off applications.

In September, Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) launched a new lighting and power management system, which is beneficial in offering efficient lighting, efficient lighting and power-management in retrofit.

In October, Cree, Inc. expanded its industrial lighting portfolio which is linear, high-bay luminaires and beneficial in offering ideal solution for construction and retrofit market.

