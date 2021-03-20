Europe Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Analysis and Precise Outlook -Abbott Laboratories, Amway GmbH, Herbalife Nutrition, Glanbia PLC

The Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Europe’s meal replacement products market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Europe Meal Replacement Products Market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway GmbH, Herbalife Nutrition, Glanbia PLC, The Simply Good Foods Company, Nestle SA, Peeroton GmbH, Huel Inc and others.

Key Market Trends



The European market witness immense diabetes and obesity-related problems. In accordance with WHO, There are about 60 million people with diabetes in the European region or about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over. The government of the country, in 2017, announced a USD 56 million strategy that aim to increase the share of Russians committed to a healthy lifestyle to 60% by 2025. This is highly likely to shift consumers’ focus toward attaining a healthy and active lifestyle and aligning activities that are more in line with fitness. A meal replacement is anticipated to find a sweet spot in the European market, where the product itself is an alternative to traditional convenience foods. The global players are highly investing in the European market, observing higher consumer inclination towards meal replacement products. As of 2020, global dairy giant, Fonterra, had invested in German-based meal replacement startup Yfood labs. Food labs market a range of meal replacement products, including drinks, bars, and powders, and are marketed across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company revenue grew up to around 300% from 2017 and serves around 200,000 online customers. Thus, driving the market studied.

Italy forms a Significant Market in the Region

The meal replacement products market in Italy is driven by the increasing preference of consumers toward preventive health management practices. Moreover, the awareness and market penetration level for fat burn supplements are high, especially among the health-conscious millennials. Thus, the manufacturers of these supplements have set up several distribution channels, such as pharmacies, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, to increase the accessibility of the product to the consumers. This is one of the critical attributes for the Italian meal replacement market to grow from the niche consumer market to a mature sector.? Approximately 80% of the people in the country consume supplements and replacements in the form of powders and functional foods despite various regulations and warnings from the regulatory bodies. Moreover, the evolving busy lifestyles, the lack of time for physical activities, and food choices have led to obesity issues. The factor mentioned above has, in turn, resulted in the Italian consumers look for various alternatives.

