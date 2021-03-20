Europe Anti Caking Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026 – BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Kao Corporation, Roquette Freres, Evonik Industries AG

The Europe Anti Caking Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Europe Anti-caking market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Europe Anti Caking Market are BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Kao Corporation, Roquette Freres, Evonik Industries AG, Norkem Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, J.M. Huber Corporation (CP Kelco), and others.

Key Market Trends

Approval of Application of Silicon Dioxide as an Anti-Caking Agent

The Commission of the European Union (EU) in June 2017, amended its regulations applicable to food additives to approve the use of silicon dioxide as an anti-caking agent in potassium nitrate, a meat additive. The European Commission had given permission for silicon dioxide (E551) to be used as an anti-caking agent in potassium nitrate (E252). Potassium nitrate is frequently used by the food industry to cure and preserve meats against microbial agents and to maintain the desired color of meats and hard cheeses. Therefore, the approval of these anti-caking ingredients is expected to increase their application and trade of silicon dioxide even further in the European and also all over the world, for the various application in the food industry.

Growing Application in the Europe Processed Food and Beverage Market

Food manufacturers will often add anti-caking agents at some point during the production process to optimize the manufacturing of processed food in Europe. Reducing clumping and moisture-absorption means lower costs for sugar, flour, and other staple ingredients in the pantry, thereby adding anti-caking agents, reduces the overall cost of the processed food.

For instance, Anti-caking agents such as JELUCEL cellulose from the German company such as JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG are indispensable in the food industry. They are being used as anti-sticking agents for confectionery, as anti-clumping agents in cheese processing, and as free-flow agents in the manufacture and processing of powdered foodstuffs. Moreover, JELUCEL is an organic anti-caking agent that consists of pure powdered cellulose, thereby increasing its application as a specialty ingredient in the European market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

