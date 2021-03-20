Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Scenario, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Market Size – USD 31.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 34.8%, Market trends –High demand from China.

Key Highlights From The Report

There is a growing demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems and emission control systems due to the growing concern regarding the increasing pollution levels and the adverse effects of climate change. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles.

Battery electric vehicles (BEV) store electricity onboard with high-capacity battery packs. BEVs do not release any harmful emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Battery Electric Vehicles are charged by electricity from an external source.

The government is focusing on introducing an electric vehicle for public transportation. Several cities are running a fleet of electric buses to reduce the pollution level, and these vehicles also provide tremor free transportation, which improves customer satisfaction.

North America accounted for a significant market share of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in 2019. The market is projected to see substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals, especially in the North American region.

Key participants include Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Motor

Electric Vehicle Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bus

Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)

Electric Pick-up Truck

Electric Van

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC)

Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

less than 150 Miles

150-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Last-Mile Delivery

Distribution Service

Field Service

Refuse Service

Long Haul Transportation

