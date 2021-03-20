Dryer Vents Market Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Research Methodology

Fact.MR, in its new publication, offers a thorough analysis and growth perspective of the dryer vents market for the period, 2019-2029. The report analyzes drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges in the dryer vents market. By assessing the market at both macroscopic and microscopic levels, Fact.MR’s study identifies the various aspects and nuances impacting the future development of the dryer vents market. In the report, readers can find a detailed taxonomy and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the dryer vents market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report begins with an executive summary that includes global outlook of the dryer vents market along with demand-supply side trends and viewpoints of the analysts.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

This chapter of the report includes a brief introduction and concrete definition of the targeted product – dryer vents. The dryer vents market information has been segmented into six broader categories and presented in the form of a taxonomy table. The chapter also include the analysis of application scope and limitation of dryer vents.

Chapter 3 – Market Background

The chapter provides basic details of dryer vents market along with multiple sections explaining the global outlook on HVAC system market and clothes dryer market along with prominent laundry methods. It also includes relevance and impact of several forecast factors and supply chain analysis.

Chapter 4 – Key Indicators Assessment

Under the chapter, the report offers key indicator assessment of the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to determine the potential growth prospects of the dryer vents market during the forecast period.

Chapter 5 – Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis & Forecast

The chapter covers historical statistics of the dryer vents market in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (‘000 units) for the period between 2014 and 2018, and their impact on the current and future statistics (2019-2029). In addition, it includes y-o-y growth analysis and absolute dollar opportunities of the dryer vents market.

Chapter 6 – Global Dryer Vents Market – Pricing Analysis

The chapter offers a global pricing analysis of the dryer vents market including regional pricing analysis by component type and pricing break-up followed by global average pricing analysis benchmark.

Chapter 7 – Global Dryer Vents Market Demand (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

The chapter provides historical value of the dryer vents market for the period, 2014-2018. It is followed by current and future market value projections for the period between 2019 and 2029.

Chapter 8 – Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Component Type

This chapter offers segment-wise analysis of dryer vents market based on component type. On the basis of component type, dryer vents market has been segmented into caps, hoods, duct, pipe & elbows, and other accessories.

Chapter 9 – Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product Type

In this chapter, the report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of dryer vents market based on product type which includes rigid, semi rigid, and flexible.

Chapter 10 – Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Material Type

The chapter provides market attractiveness analysis of the dryer vents market on the basis of material type. By material type, the market is classified into plastic, aluminum, and steel.

Chapter 11 – Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by End-Use

Segmental analysis of dryer vents market on the basis of end use include residential and commercial. Commercial segment is further classified into Laundromat, hotel, hospital, dormitory, and others.

Chapter 12. Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Sales Channel

The chapter covers different sales channels of the dryer vents including direct sales, retail sales, and third party online. In addition to historical and current values, the chapter offers market attractiveness analysis by sales channel.

Chapter 13. Global Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

In the chapter, the report tracks different dynamics and trend associated with each market segment across seven key geographical regions. It also provides revenue share comparison of individual regions considered in the study of dryer vents market.

Chapter 14 – North America Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

The chapter covers key drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges prevailing in the dryer vents market in North America. It also provides all-inclusive insights into the current scenario of North America dryer vents market in the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

The chapter provides an accurate forecast of the dryer vents market in Latin America, and details exclusive insights into the regional market. Key countries assessed in the Latin America dryer vents market are Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

The chapter focuses on wide-ranging factors influencing the growth of dryer vents market in Europe. It also includes market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of country, component type, product type, material type, end-use, and sales channel.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

Under the chapter, the report focuses on the new developments and opportunities present in the East Asia dryer vents market. Detailed insights into market performance across different countries in East Asia are also provided in the chapter.

Chapter 18 – South Asia Dryer vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

The chapter provides multiple drivers, latest trends, and challenges in the dryer vents market in South Asia. Extensive analysis of all the key countries in the region as well as the present and future scenario of the dryer vents market in these countries have been provided in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

Under the chapter, readers can find an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics and trends in two different countries in Oceania including Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20 – Middle East & Africa Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

The chapter covers important factors impacting the growth of the dryer vents market in Middle East & Africa (MEA). Pricing analysis, historical market size, volume trend analysis by market taxonomy, current market size, and volume forecast of the dryer vents market in the region have been provided in this chapter.

Chapter 21 – China Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

In this chapter, the report focuses on several factors shaping the growth of the dryer vents market in China. Market share analysis and all-inclusive insights on performance of all key segments of dryer vents market in the countries have been detailed in this chapter.

Chapter 22 – India Dryer Vents Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

The chapter outlines the growth trails of dryer vents market in India on the basis of latest trends and opportunities prevailing in the country.

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

The chapter highlights a dashboard view of the competitive scenario of dryer vents market along with competition benchmark. It profiles multiple companies, wherein, description, product portfolio, key financial and development strategies, and regional presence of each key player in the dryer vents market have been mentioned.

