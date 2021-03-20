Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Dimethylaminoethyl acrylate’s application is limited in the industry due to serious regulations associated. Trade of the diethylaminiethyl acrylate is regulated owing to the health risk associated with it. Diethylaminiethyl acrylate is directly sold to the manufacturers under the two-tariff plan. Most of the dimethylaminoethyl acrylate produced is utilized to manufacture homo and copolymers to produce cationic polymers flocculants for paper & pulp industries and water treatment industries. Prominent consumers of dimethylaminoethyl acrylate are SNF, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries, Dow Chemicals, Ecolab and bundle of other medium scale and small scale manufacturers spread across the globe.

Apart from its application in water treatment industry, dimethylaminoethyl acrylate monomer is utilized to manufacture various homopolymers and copolymers in reaction with key chemicals such as vinyl acetate, chlorethane, styrene and bundle of other monomers. The polymer produced are further used in resins, paints, adhesives, coatings and bundle of other industries.

Demand for dimethylaminoethyl acrylate could be assessed in accordance with the polymers, water treatment chemicals and pulp & paper industry growth. In the past half-decade demand of dimethylaminoethyl acrylate grew at a nominal CAGR. But in FY2020, demand for dimethylaminoethyl acrylate declined by near 4% across the region owing to the product sales concentration in water treatment and polymer industry. Price elasticity of the demand for the product is low in the market owing the presence of less number of substitutes of the product in the market.

Water Treatment Chemicals Application is set to Provide Long-Run Thrust to the Market

Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate is key input for manufacturing flocculant for water treatment purposes. Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate flocculants are extensively used water treatment chemicals across the industries. This portrays a strong market position of the dimethylaminoethyl acrylate over the forecast period. Moreover its application as a key monomer in manufacturing bundle of copolymers and homopolymers enhances the stance of the chemical in medium run and long run forecast period.

COVID-19 to Shrink the Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market

COVID-19 has squeezed the economies which cascaded the effect to majority of the products across the globe in the past two quarters i.e., 2nd quarter and 3rd quarter of FY2020. Positive growth of the market is set to be observed in the fourth quarter of FY2020 and the overall market resurrection by 3rd quarter of FY2021. On the microeconomic perspective, prices of the product has declined by near 3-5% varying from region to region. Inclination of the product price could be observed by the end of the FY2020.

Segmentation analysis of Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market:

The global Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market is bifurcated into four major segments: purity, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of Purity, Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market has been segmented as follows:

90% – 95%

95% -98%

>98%

Others

On the basis of application, Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market has been segmented as follows:

Precursor

Monomer

Chemical Intermediate

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market has been segmented as follows:

Water Treatment Industry

Dye Industry

Adhesives

Polymer Industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, Europe holds majority of the market share owing to the presence of key water treatment chemicals manufacturers in the region such as SNF Floegler, BASF, Huntsman and others. Moreover, postioning of the dimethylaminoethyl acrylate manufacturers such as Arkema, BASF S.E and Evonik in the same region portrays a lower market price in Europe compared to the rest of the world. Followed by Europe, East Asia captures less than 15% of the global Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market owing to the presence of polymer and water treatment chemicals manufacturers in the region. Followed by East Asia, North America captures near one-tenth of the global market

Of the regions considered, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the set to grow at single higher digit CAGR over the assessed forecast period.

Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market: Key Players

Global Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market is highly consolidated in nature with only few countable manufacturers positioned across the globe. Majority of the supply is concentrated in Europe while the rest of the supply share could be attributed to China and Japan. Key players in market are focused towards collaborative approach with the key water treatment chemicals manufacturers. Custom batches of the dimethylaminoethyl acrylate are manufactured in accordance with the consumer demand. This reduces the overall inventory costs of storing the product. Key players in global Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market are BASF, Arkema, Nippon Shokubai, Kaisheng, Evonik, LG Chem, Hexion, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Kowa Company.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland & CIS)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand & Thailand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

