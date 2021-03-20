Dewatering Equipment Market Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology

The latest market intelligence study on the Dewatering Equipment market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Dewatering Equipment market.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Dewatering Equipment market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour

Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.

A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.

The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.

Europe constituted the largest share of the global dewatering equipment market in 2019, due to strict wastewater disposal standards and economic growth in the region. Surging demand to increase operational effectiveness and to reduce waste among industries in the region is driving the market in Europe.

Key market participants include HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Plastic Dewatering Equipment

Paper Dewatering Equipment

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Belt Presses

Centrifuges

Drying Beds

Filter Presses

Vacuum Filters

Sludge Lagoons

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Refineries

Mining

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others

Municipal

Commercial

Residential

