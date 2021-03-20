COVID-19 Impact on Website Builders Market Rise at 7.0% CAGR to 2026 | Wix, Web, Yahoo, GoDaddy, Weebly, Yola, eHost

Global Website Builders Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Website builders are tools that typically allow the construction of websites without manual code editing.Website builders are designed to be very user-friendly and easy to use. There is no experience or coding required. Even a beginner should have no problems building a stunning site with them. Although easy to use, a website builder does not sacrifice any quality. Site builders can handle full-featured commercial websites that get thousands of page views per month.

Website builder is mainly used for two applications: Personal Website, School or College Websites, Business Website, Other.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Website Builders will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Website Builders market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1653.1 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Website Builders market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2162.9 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Wix, Web, Yahoo, GoDaddy, Weebly, Yola, eHost, Jimdo, Squarespace, Homestead, Dudamobile, Onbile, Tappinn, Mofuse, Gomobi, Qfuse, Activemobi, Ibuilt

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Website Builders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

PC Website Builders

Mobile Website Builders

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Personal Website

School or College Websites

Business Website

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Website Builders market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Website Builders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Website Builders players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Website Builders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Website Builders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Website Builders by Players

4 Website Builders by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Website Builders Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Wix

11.1.1 Wix Company Information

11.1.2 Wix Website Builders Product Offered

11.1.3 Wix Website Builders Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Wix Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Wix Latest Developments

11.2 Web

11.2.1 Web Company Information

11.2.2 Web Website Builders Product Offered

11.2.3 Web Website Builders Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Web Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Web Latest Developments

11.3 Yahoo

11.3.1 Yahoo Company Information

11.3.2 Yahoo Website Builders Product Offered

11.3.3 Yahoo Website Builders Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Yahoo Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Yahoo Latest Developments

11.4 GoDaddy

