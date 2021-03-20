COVID-19 Impact on Online K-12 Education Market Surge at 27.8% CAGR to 2026 | K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K

Global Online K-12 Education Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18.

Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online K-12 Education market will register a 27.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 288490 million by 2020, from $ 108140 million in 2019. Specially this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online K-12 Education business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, XRS, AMBO, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING, YY Inc.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online K-12 Education market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online K-12 Education, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online K-12 Education market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online K-12 Education companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Traditional

Web Facilitated

Blended/Hybrid

Online

Segmentation by Application:

Teacher

Student

Parents

