COVID-19 Impact on LNG Bunkering Market Grow at 65.9% CAGR to 2026 | Gasum, Shell (Gasnor), Equinor, Barents Naturgass

Global LNG Bunkering Market Growth 2021-2026

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

LNG Bunkering is a particular type of operation where LNG fuel is transferred from a given distribution source to a LNG fuelled ship. It involves the participation of different stakeholders, from the ship-side, LNG supplier, ports, safety personnel, administrations and policy makers. In this report, LNG bunkering only refers to LNG bunkering fuel.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of LNG Bunkering will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global LNG Bunkering market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 3252.7 million in 2019. Over the next five years the LNG Bunkering market will register a 65.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24620 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Gasum, Shell (Gasnor), Equinor, Barents Naturgass, Engie, Bomin and Linde, Eni Norge, Harvey Gulf, Polskie LNG, Korea Gas Corp, Gaz Metro

LNG is an attractive fuel choice for many vessels because it exceeds the air quality standards set forth. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Hazards include flammability after vaporization into a gaseous state, freezing and asphyxia.

The liquefaction process involves removal of certain components, such as dust, acid gases, helium, water, and heavy hydrocarbons, which could cause difficulty downstream. The natural gas is then condensed into a liquid at close to atmospheric pressure by cooling it to approximately −162 °C (−260 °F); maximum transport pressure is set at around 25 KPa (4 psi).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LNG Bunkering market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Truck-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

Ferries & OSV

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LNG Bunkering market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of LNG Bunkering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LNG Bunkering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LNG Bunkering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LNG Bunkering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global LNG Bunkering by Company

4 LNG Bunkering by Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global LNG Bunkering Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gasum

12.1.1 Gasum Gasum Company Information

12.1.2 Gasum LNG Bunkering Product Offered

12.1.3 Gasum LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.1.4 Gasum Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gasum Latest Developments

12.2 Shell (Gasnor)

12.2.1 Shell (Gasnor) Company Information

12.2.2 Shell (Gasnor) LNG Bunkering Product Offered

12.2.3 Shell (Gasnor) LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.2.4 Shell (Gasnor) Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Shell (Gasnor) Latest Developments

12.3 Equinor

12.3.1 Equinor Company Information

12.3.2 Equinor LNG Bunkering Product Offered

12.3.3 Equinor LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.3.4 Equinor Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Equinor Latest Developments

12.4 Barents Naturgass

