COVID-19 Impact on Direct Marketing Services Market Show at 2.5% CAGR to 2026 | Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct

Global Direct Marketing Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

Direct marketing services is mainly classified into four types: Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) Marketing, Social media Marketing, Direct Selling, etc.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Direct Marketing Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Direct Marketing Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 5369.1 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Direct Marketing Services market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5924.1 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro, Leo Burnett

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Direct Marketing Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Direct Mail

Telemarketing

Email Marketing

Text (SMS) Marketing

Handouts

Social Media Marketing

Direct Selling

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Direct Marketing Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Direct Marketing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Marketing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Marketing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Direct Marketing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Direct Marketing Services by Players

4 Direct Marketing Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Rapp

11.1.1 Rapp Company Information

11.1.2 Rapp Direct Marketing Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Rapp Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Rapp Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Rapp Latest Developments

11.2 Epsilon

11.2.1 Epsilon Company Information

11.2.2 Epsilon Direct Marketing Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Epsilon Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Epsilon Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Epsilon Latest Developments

11.3 Wunderman

11.3.1 Wunderman Company Information

11.3.2 Wunderman Direct Marketing Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Wunderman Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Wunderman Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wunderman Latest Developments

11.4 FCB

