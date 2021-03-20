COVID-19 Impact on A2P SMS Market Set to Register 3.4% CAGR During 2021-2026 | MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions

Global A2P SMS Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application — typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of A2P SMS will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global A2P SMS market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 65020 million in 2019. Over the next five years the A2P SMS market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 74400 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation, AMD Telecom S.A

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of A2P SMS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global A2P SMS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of A2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global A2P SMS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the A2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of A2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global A2P SMS by Players

4 A2P SMS by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global A2P SMS Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 MBlox

11.1.1 MBlox Company Information

11.1.2 MBlox A2P SMS Product Offered

11.1.3 MBlox A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 MBlox Main Business Overview

11.1.5 MBlox Latest Developments

11.2 CLX Communications

11.2.1 CLX Communications Company Information

11.2.2 CLX Communications A2P SMS Product Offered

11.2.3 CLX Communications A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 CLX Communications Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CLX Communications Latest Developments

11.3 Infobip

11.3.1 Infobip Company Information

11.3.2 Infobip A2P SMS Product Offered

11.3.3 Infobip A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Infobip Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Infobip Latest Developments

11.4 Tanla Solutions

