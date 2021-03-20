COVID-19 Impact Offsite Medical Case Management Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2021 to 2028

In offsite medical case management, medical care manager assists the patient through email, smartphone, or telephone. Medical care manager provides a daily update to the patient about the treatment on a mobile phone as well as via website of medical care management companies. Offsite medical case management supports quick service for the patient and it is also cost effective than onsite medical case management service. Study of offsite medical case management includes independent medical checkups, chronic pain case management, short -term & long-term disabilities, and catastrophic case management activities.

The offsite medical case management market growth is impacted as a result of the massive occurrence of chronic ailments, the rise in geriatric population, an increase in healthcare expenditure on offsite medical case management systems used in different medical emergencies. Furthermore, rapid innovation in technology and favorable reimbursement policies are some of the major factors driving the global offsite medical case management market growth. Offsite medical case management provides an opportunity to exclude expensive therapeutic treatments which were used initially and this is projected to minimize the medical treatment costs, thereby providing momentum to the offsite medical case management market growth. Increase in the government support and growing awareness pertaining to offsite medical case management is projected to drive offsite medical case management market trends in the years ahead.

Leading players of Offsite Medical Case Management Market including: GENEX Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

By Service

Web Based Case Management Services

Telephone Based Case Management Services

By Type of Case:

Long-Term Diability

Short-Term Disability

Catastrophic Case Management

Chronic Pain Management

Others

By End User

Speciality Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Short Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

