Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Latest Trends, Demands, Overview and Forecast Analysis by 2026 | SolidCAM Ltd., Siemens

The computer-aided manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). CAM reduces waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency via increased production speeds, raw material consistency, and more precise tooling accuracy. The rapid industrialization and the growing trend of industrial automation are supporting the growth of computer-aided manufacturing.

– The evolution of technological advancements and innovations across various manufacturing units have encouraged the CAM. Moreover, the rise of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) component have made the market more accessible, as it has become easier to turn machines in the manufacturing industry into a form of smart and connected. It has made manufacturing processes and stages available through one control center, wearables, increasing its accessibility, improving the operational processes, and usability.

Competitive Landscape

The computer-aided manufacturing market consists of several players. In terms of market share, no players have a significant amount of market share. The market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of competitors existing in the market. The providers are constantly innovating their products in order to meet the latest demand catering to the latest industrial trends.

– June 2020: SolidCAM Ltd announced that amidst the COVID situation with the surge in demand for masks, the company is helping manufacturers in china to leverage its multi-axis machining solution. The machining program provides its customers’ process flower rollers and cutter rollers by stimulating it while ensuring efficiency and safety.

– February 2019: The latest release of Siemens’ NX introduces new and enhanced capabilities for a wide range of applications, such as mold and die manufacturing, production machining, and multi-axis milling. Meanwhile, the integrated additive manufacturing functions help you to design, prepare, and print breakthrough products that were simply impossible to manufacture using traditional technologies.

Key Market Trends

Automobile is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– Creating automobiles is not a singular process, especially after the globalization of engineering, design, and manufacturing facilities, and third-party suppliers. This is the reason behind the need for information systems to help to create cars with the help of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

– Automotive CAM also addresses straightforward mechanical design issues, such as fit, clearances, strain, stress, heat, and vibration. CAM systems are also finding applications in handling the immense part files typical in automotive designs part files that might contain upwards of 14,000 components.

– In using Automotive CAM systems, fault detection is made easy on the production line, and the same can be eliminated immediately. Traditionally, car manufacturers would have had to take parts away for testing. They would have only been able to test small sections of large batches, meaning there was always the risk of something going wrong elsewhere.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

– North America is expected to hold the highest market share due to the increased adoption rate of industrial robotics in the United States region, and the CAM adoption has multiplied in the recent past. With the industrial robots coming into the picture, the CAM has helped to improve the functioning of the robotics.

– Also, owing to the unprecedented competition from the Japanese automakers, the region spends an ample amount of capital spending in its efforts to compete. Added with the pending government regulations on emission control and safety is said to further enable the end-users to invest in solutions such as CAM. For instance, according to OICA, North America produced around 16.8 million motor vehicles in 2019 despite being in a slump for three years. This is due to the increased production cost and changes in the supply chain.

– The increased competition between the manufacturers in North America has to lead to a loss of market share. There is a huge demand to increase efficiencies. With the introduction of Industry 4.0 and Smart factories, the manufacturers are in constant need to automate the process to improve efficiencies.

– The increased cost of labor in the United States has forced the manufacturers to adopt automation to reduce the expenditures. With the adoption of CAM, the risks associated with human labor is also reduced by a significant amount.

